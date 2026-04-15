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Weather

Spring flooding prompts Minden Hills, Ont. to declare state of emergency

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
The Township of Minden Hills, Ont., has declared a state of emergency as water levels on the Gull River are rising, creating flooding in the town of Minden and other areas. View image in full screen
The Township of Minden Hills, Ont., has declared a state of emergency as water levels on the Gull River are rising, creating flooding in the town of Minden and other areas. Haliburton Highlands OPP
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The township of Minden Hills, Ont., has declared a state of emergency as it faces flooding across areas in Haliburton County.

Heavy rainfall over the past week, along with melting snow, has caused water levels to rise on the Gull River, which flows through the heart of the town of Minden. The declaration was made Tuesday afternoon.

Many streets in the downtown area are already flooded. Flooding is a regular occurrence during wet springs in the cottage country region. Spring floods in 2013 and 2019 caused significant damage to many homes in Minden.

“Residents in areas that are susceptible to flooding should take necessary precautions to protect property and continue to monitor developing conditions,” the township stated.

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One road in the region is closed due to a washout. Bobcaygeon Road, located two kilometres north of Minden, has been cutoff since Monday. A number of roads have limited access for local traffic due to ponding conditions.

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More rain is expected over the next 10 days, prompting further concerns for more flooding.

Bobcaygeon Road in Minden Hills Township is washed away Rdue to flooding on the Gull River. View image in full screen
Bobcaygeon Road in Minden Hills Township is washed away Rdue to flooding on the Gull River. John McNeil photo/Facebook

 

Sandbags are available at the Minden Curling Club parking lot. Residents can also fill their own sandbags.

“Residents are encouraged to think of their neighbours, don’t forget about those around you that may have difficulty with this task,” the township said.

Homeowners are also asked to ensure their sump pumps are working properly and all residents are advised to use caution near bodies of water.

— more to come

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