Wormwood is Your New Favourite Netflix Binge Show

If you’re into true crime, covert government ops, and a touch of psychedelics, then this is the next Netflix miniseries for you! Check out the trailer below this post.

In this crypto docudrama, Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris (The Fog of War) takes an intensive look at the death of scientist and CIA employee Frank Olson and covert ops like MK Ultra.

In 1953 Olson “fell” from the window of a New York City hotel room and the death was originally (and quickly) ruled a suicide. 20 years later a report tied his death to a top-secret experiment. What unfolds after that is an eerie and all too close-to-home look at what the United States government is capable of and the lengths they would go to protect their secrets during the Cold War.

The 6-episode series follows Olson’s son, Eric, on his decades-long quest to figure out what exactly happened by piecing together a collage of mysterious circumstances surrounding his father’s death. Eric’s entire life becomes a crusade for the truth.

#Wormwood on Netflix is a remarkable watch. — Paul Martin (@paulmartin2012) February 2, 2018

Shot as part dramatization starring Peter Sarsgaard as Frank Olsen and Molly Parker (House of Cards) as his wife, Alice, and part real and intimate interviews, Wormwood offers a new and uniquely gripping take on the documentary.

It’s unsettling, maddening, and tragic. Yet every episode uncovers another layer of the onion while leaving you searching for more. Wormwood is magnificently binge-worthy and will make a conspiracy theorist out of you yet.

“In this here Cold War, the most dangerous weapon is information.” – Wormwood

WATCH: The Official Trailer for Netflix’ Wormwood