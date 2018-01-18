Features
Corus Radiothon raises $1.4M for the Stollery Children’s Hospital

WATCH ABOVE: After two days of raising awareness and funds, the Corus Radiothon has raised a total of $1.4 million for the Stollery Children's Hospital. Su-Ling Goh has the details.

The 19th annual Corus Radiothon was a huge success, with over $1.4 million coming in for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The exact total raised by 6 p.m. on Thursday was $1,438,743.

This year’s radiothon was looking to raise funds to purchase five pieces of equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) – one Blanketrol, two neoBLUE blankets and two empath recliners.

The Blanketrol is a hyper-hypothermia system used to cool babies down after a critical incident at birth.

The neoBLUE blankets are used to replace traditional jaundice treatments that see babies under lamps for several days. The blanket allows the baby to receive treatment via a blue LED from underneath.

The final item is a specially designed recliner. It can tuck right in to the baby’s bedside, allowing doctors and nurses to still move around it, and has features that make it easier to get the baby from the bed into a parent’s arms.

Blanketrol on blue

The Blanketrol helps babies cool down after a critical incident during childbirth.

neoBLUE blanket

The neoBLUE Blanket allows a baby to receive a blue LED light to treat jaundice, while still allowing the parents to hold their child.

Empath recliner

The Empath Recliner makes it easier for parents to hold their babies who are hooked up to machines.

The blankets and recliners will allow parents with children in the NICU to still hold and bond with their babies.

“Babies are meant to be with their parents,” nurse Valerie Levesque said. “Whether they’re born pre-term or term, they’re meant to be snuggled in with their parents, and that’s what we want to promote even if they’re feeling unwell and are in the NICU.”

The phone lines closed at 6 p.m., but donations can still be made at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation website.

Since 2000, the Corus Radiothon has raised more than $20 million for the foundation.

