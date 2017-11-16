Stollery Children’s Hospital 2017 Mighty Millions Lottery winners announced

The top prize winners of the sold-out, third annual Mighty Millions Lottery in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation were drawn on Thursday morning.

This year’s lottery featured a $2.3-million grand prize home in southwest Edmonton’s Keswick neighborhood, which came with an additional $100,000 in cash.

The early bird prize was a Range Rover SUV, three annual trips to Hawaii and $150,000 cash. There was also a 50/50 prize of $483,482, along with several draws for cars or cash.

All draws were made on Nov. 16, with the top four prize draws done live on Global News Morning Edmonton. (Scroll down to watch.)

All 70,500 lottery tickets were sold before the early bird deadline on Nov. 3.

The lottery supports the Stollery Children’s Hospital, the most specialized children’s hospital in western Canada. The Edmonton hospital has more than 291,000 patient visits each year, caring for the “sickest kids” across Alberta.

Thirty-two per cent of those visits are children outside Edmonton.

