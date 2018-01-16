Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for multiple charges

Halifax police have arrested a Dartmouth, N.S., man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on multiple charges.

According to Halifax Regional Police, Kartel Pye, 26, was arrested on Monday at 2 p.m. at a home in the 30 block of Primrose Street in Dartmouth.

Pye is facing 13 charges according to a warrant issued by Ontario’s Peel Regional Police.

The charges include sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, overcoming resistance by choking, forcible confinement, human trafficking, receiving material benefits from a crime, withhold or destroying documents and uttering threats.

Police say the 26-year-old was known to travel “frequently” between the Greater Toronto Area and Dartmouth.

Pye is currently remanded to the Nova Scotia Correction Facility in Burnside, N.S., while arrangements are being made to have him be transported to Ontario.