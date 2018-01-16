Crime
January 16, 2018 10:09 am

‘Balaclava Bandit’ and alleged accomplice facing 44 charges in Toronto-area thefts

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say two men are facing a total of 44 charges after an investigation into seven armed robberies.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Toronto police say two men are facing a total of 44 charges after an investigation into seven armed robberies.

Investigators say a man they’re calling the “Balaclava Bandit” allegedly robbed gas stations and convenience stores between Jan. 4 and 12.

READ MORE: 4 Toronto teens face combined 33 charges in connection with armed robberies

They allege the man entered the stores wearing a balaclava, armed with a black handgun.

He’s accused of assaulting several people with his gun, causing minor injuries to people’s heads and faces.

READ MORE: Man, 2 girls, charged with robbing Toronto woman of her backpack at gunpoint

Police say he was accompanied by a second man who allegedly drove stolen vehicles to and from the robberies.

Police say the duo was caught on Sunday and are facing charges that range from armed robbery to assault with a weapon.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Armed Robberies
Armed Robbery
Balaclava Bandit
black handgun
Toronto Police
Toronto police investigation
weapon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News