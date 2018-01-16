‘Balaclava Bandit’ and alleged accomplice facing 44 charges in Toronto-area thefts

Toronto police say two men are facing a total of 44 charges after an investigation into seven armed robberies.

Investigators say a man they’re calling the “Balaclava Bandit” allegedly robbed gas stations and convenience stores between Jan. 4 and 12.

They allege the man entered the stores wearing a balaclava, armed with a black handgun.

He’s accused of assaulting several people with his gun, causing minor injuries to people’s heads and faces.

Police say he was accompanied by a second man who allegedly drove stolen vehicles to and from the robberies.

Police say the duo was caught on Sunday and are facing charges that range from armed robbery to assault with a weapon.