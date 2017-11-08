Man, 2 girls, charged with robbing Toronto woman of her backpack at gunpoint

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say a man and two 15-year-old girls are charged in an armed robbery investigation.

They say a 39-year-old woman was approached by a group of people on Tuesday evening and a firearm was pointed at her.

It’s alleged she was pushed to the ground and robbed of her backpack.

1108 09:33 Man, 2 Girls, Face Chgs In Robb. Invst, Marlington Cresce…farm Drive Area https://t.co/Lyycf3s7b9 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 8, 2017

Investigators say two girls, both 15, were arrested near the scene and charged with robbery with a firearm.

They say a 20-year-old man surrendered to police on Wednesday and also is charged with robbery with a firearm.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.