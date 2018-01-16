Winnipeg Jets will benefit from league-mandated break: university professor

WINNIPEG – No matter the line of work, everyone enjoys a little time off.

The Winnipeg Jets have taken a hockey holiday – five days away from the rink to rest, relax and reset.

“I think it’s nice to have a little bit of time,” defenceman Josh Morrissey told Jets TV.

Players have welcomed the bye week ever since it was mandated by the NHL last year. The league saw it as a way to break up the dog days of the 82-game season.

“At this point of the year, it really starts to turn up,” Morrissey said. “Those energy levels need to be at their peak.”

Both psychologically and physically.

“They’ve all got bumps and bruises at this time of year,” University of Winnipeg Kinesiology and Applied Health professor Glen Bergeron. “They’ve all got some pain somewhere they have to deal with.”

Bergeron believes even just a few days off can help heal hurt players. With a restored roster, the Jets will be prepared for a playoff push.

“I think down the stretch, it’s going to pay rewards,” Bergeron said.

“You’ll se people having less of those fatigue type injuries. It’s not a long time but it really makes a difference.”

The Jets’ first game back from their break is Saturday against the Calgary Flames.