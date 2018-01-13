Matt Dumba scores twice as Minnesota Wild beat Winnipeg Jets 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Matt Dumba had two goals, Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund also scored and the Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Saturday night.

Dumba got his goals in the third period, helping Minnesota win its second straight behind 32 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

RELATED: Pair of Winnipeg Jets to play in NHL All-Star Game

The loss is the second in two nights for the Jets after a 2-1 defeat to Chicago. Mathieu Perreault had Winnipeg’s goal Saturday and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 37 shots.

Minnesota got its first win against Winnipeg in four tries this season.

Granlund opened the scoring with a redirect in front. The forward deflected a shot from defenceman Ryan Suter at the 8:47 mark of the first period.

It was Granlund’s 13th goal of the season and his 10th point in his last eight games. The goal came on the power play after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey was whistled for interference.

Zucker put his team up 2-0 early in the second. Not long after getting denied by Hellebuyck on a breakaway, Zucker buried a rebound from off the end boards. Zucker’s 16th goal was his first since Dec. 27 – a span of seven games. Granlund picked up one of the assists on Zucker’s goal.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson, Manitoba Moose recall Jamie Phillips

The Jets took advantage of a power play to get on the board early in the third. Perreault tipped in a pass from Blake Wheeler on the doorstep just 47 seconds into the period. Winnipeg started the third with the man-advantage after a penalty late in the second period.

Dumba’s slap shot from the faceoff circle sneaked between Hellebuyck and the post for a 3-1 lead in the third. Another shot from the point made it 4-1 later in the third for Dumba’s second two-goal game of the season.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Calgary on Saturday.

Wild: Host Vancouver on Sunday.