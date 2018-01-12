Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson, Manitoba Moose recall Jamie Phillips

The Winnipeg Jets called up goalie Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose on Friday.

It’s an emergency recall after goalie Steve Mason came down with an illness. Hutchinson is expected to dress as Connor Hellebuyck’s backup when the Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks later on Friday.

Hutchinson won’t have to clear waivers to be returned to the American Hockey League provided he plays less than 10 games and the recall lasts less than 30 days.

Hutchinson, 27, currently leads the AHL with a .942 save percentage. He has a 14-2-4 record while sporting a 1.94 goals against average which ranks third best in the league.

To make room for Hutchinson the Jets placed forward Adam Lowry on injured reserve retroactive to January 5. He’s missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

With the Moose set to face the Iowa Wild in a pair of weekend games at Bell MTS Place the club quickly recalled goalie Jamie Phillips from the ECHL.

Phillips, 24, appeared in one game with the Moose earlier this season. He made 32 stops to earn a victory. He’s also played in 16 games for the Jacksonville Icemen where he had a 3-11-1 record with a 3.38 GAA and .892 save percentage.

