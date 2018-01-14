Neighbours concerned about boy who lived at Calgary home where shooting happened

A man was taken to hospital in Calgary after a shooting in the northeast community of Marlborough early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m. neighbours woke up to the sound of people shouting and car doors slamming.

When police arrived at the 100 block of Marlyn Place, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition but officials confirm his condition has since improved.

“It’s scary, scary to think I have four children in my house who had to be part of that. Scary to think that it was just in the back alley that I walk through every day,” neighbour Katie McDonald, who lives nearby, said.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene. Neighbours said the violence doesn’t come as a surprise.

“Three weeks ago, there was a guy getting beat up by a woman on the front lawn,” Anthony Frayn, who lives on the cul-de-sac said.

Neighbours told Global News they have police called many times about the suspected drug activity at the rental house.

“There is always traffic there. At every hour of the night, and constantly [seeing] people coming and going,” McDonald said.

Parents on Marlyn Place said they have been reluctant to let their kids out to play since all the trouble started on their normally quiet cul-de-sac over a year ago.

As well, neighbours expressed concern for the little boy they believe was no more than four years old. They said the boy would often be found at their doors.

“He was dirty and he wasn’t changed or taken care of but he wasn’t beat up or nothing,” Frayn said.

McDonald said she and several other neighbours called social services to report the child’s situation. She often allowed the boy to stay at her home.

“During the summer, he was always out and about without any shoes on and he would come and knock on my door and say ‘Hi Katie can I come visit you for a bit?’”

“It was absolutely horrible the amount of times I took him back and he just sat on his step doing nothing,” McDonald said.

One neighbour who knows the mother who lived at the home said the boy is now in the care of other family members.

Caleena Eisnor hopes the violent incident will result in people getting the help they need for addictions.

“At the same time I’m kind of relieved because hopefully they move or get help maybe. That’s all you can really care about,” she said.

Other parents on the street said it was sad that their calls to authorities had to come to this.

“I just wish it would’ve been caught sooner. It didn’t have to resort to someone being shot,” Mary B, who did not want her last name used, said.

No charges have been laid.