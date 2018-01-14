Canada
Victim fighting for his life in Calgary shooting, police investigating

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting.

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in northeast Calgary Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 100-block of Marlyn Place just before 2 a.m.

Once they arrived on scene they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have three ‘persons of interest’ in custody, but haven’t released a potential motive behind the shooting or said if it was targeted.

