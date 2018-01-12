Crime
January 12, 2018 12:47 pm

3 men charged after London police seize $72k in suspected cocaine, loaded handgun

London police seized more than $85,000 in drugs during search warrants executed Jan. 11, 2018.

Two Londoners and a Toronto man are facing charges after police seized drugs, a loaded handgun, magazine, and cash from a Wharncliffe Road South residence, as well as a vehicle.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed search warrants on Thursday and seized the following:

  • loaded .40 calibre handgun
  • 22-round magazine
  • 720 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $72,000
  • 1,398 grams of marijuana valued at $13,980
  • 35 Oxycodone pills valued at $175
  • approximately $20,000 in cash

London police seized a loaded handgun, magazine, drugs, and cash on Jan. 11, 2018.

As a result, London police have charged two 28-year-old London men and a 29-year-old Toronto man.

One Londoner is charged with the following:

  • two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device known to authority
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

The other Londoner and the Toronto man are both each charged with possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with recognizance.

