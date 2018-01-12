3 men charged after London police seize $72k in suspected cocaine, loaded handgun
Two Londoners and a Toronto man are facing charges after police seized drugs, a loaded handgun, magazine, and cash from a Wharncliffe Road South residence, as well as a vehicle.
Members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed search warrants on Thursday and seized the following:
- loaded .40 calibre handgun
- 22-round magazine
- 720 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $72,000
- 1,398 grams of marijuana valued at $13,980
- 35 Oxycodone pills valued at $175
- approximately $20,000 in cash
As a result, London police have charged two 28-year-old London men and a 29-year-old Toronto man.
One Londoner is charged with the following:
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device known to authority
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
The other Londoner and the Toronto man are both each charged with possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with recognizance.
