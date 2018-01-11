Toronto police release video of violent assault on TTC bus

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault was recorded by a security camera on a TTC bus.

In the video, a man is seen grabbing a woman and dragging her off a bus which is loading and unloading passengers at Scarborough Centre Station around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two women, aged 47 and 44, claim they were assaulted by the suspect who eventually took off, running south on McCowan Road.

He’s believed to be 40 to 42 years old, six-foot-two, about 200 pounds with a dark complexion.

He was wearing grey pants, a black winter jacket, a black ski mask and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 43 Division or Crime Stoppers.