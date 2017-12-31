Vehicle lodged in Queens Quay streetcar tunnel

Another vehicle has found its way into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel.

The TTC tweeted around 4:30 a.m. Sunday that the 510 Spadina streetcar is being forced to turn back northbound at Spadina and Queens Quay due to a stalled vehicle inside the tunnel. The 509 streetcar is also turning back westbound at Spadina and Queens Quay.

It is unclear when normal service will return as it will take hours to safely remove the vehicle from the ferry terminal.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a rental. The license plates were removed and it appears as though there was an attempt to wipe down the vehicle.

It is unclear why the vehicle drove into the tunnel in the first place.

READ MORE: SUV enters Toronto streetcar tunnel causing service delays

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has become lodged in the tunnel.

Last February, an SUV took a wrong turn and found its way in just before morning rush hour.

Transit officials at the time said the man was using his vehicle’s GPS when he mistakenly took a wrong turn.

—With files from David Shum

510 Spadina route turning back northbound at Spadina and Queen's Quay, due to a stalled auto inside Queen's Quay tunnel toward Union. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) December 31, 2017