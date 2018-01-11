Suspect won’t be charged in homicide at Dartmouth continuing care facility

The death of an elderly female resident at a Dartmouth care home in 2017 has been ruled a homicide but police will not be laying charges.

Police say their suspect, a 77-year-old female resident at Oakwood Terrace, a care facility at 10 Mount Hope Avenue, cannot be held criminally culpable due to her cognitive impairment.

According to the Halifax Regional Police, the 77-year-old resident was involved in an altercation with a fellow resident on June 7, 2017.

On Sept. 2, 2017 an 86-year-old woman died as a result of complications from injuries sustained during the altercation.

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Sept. 5 and ruled the death a homicide.

The decision not to lay charges was the result of consultation between police and the province’s public prosecution service.

Police now say their investigation has ended and the file is now closed.