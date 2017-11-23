Canada
November 23, 2017 3:40 pm
Updated: November 23, 2017 4:00 pm

Senior at Dartmouth continuing care facility dies after altercation with another resident

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place Wednesday night at a Dartmouth continuing care facility.

A nursing home resident was in the custody of Halifax Regional Police on Thursday as police investigate what they are calling a suspicious death.

Officers were called to an assault at Clarmar Care Ltd., a continuing care facility, on Main Street in Dartmouth at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was reported to police that a 64-year-old male resident and a 70-year-old male resident had gotten into a physical altercation.

Police say the 70-year-old man suffered a “medical event” shortly after that altercation.

The 64-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

According to police, an autopsy of the victim was conducted Thursday morning by the medical examiner’s office but “more in-depth testing” is required to determine the cause of death.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death.

