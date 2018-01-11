Calgary convenience store clerks injured in violent armed robberies

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man thought to be responsible for four convenience store robberies in Calgary in which the clerks were assaulted.

The robberies happened between mid-July and last weekend, and clerks in the stores all suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 35 years old, approximately five foot 10 inches to six feet tall, with a slim build. He is often described as wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, along with a scarf or mask covering the lower half of his face and gloves.

According to police, the robberies occurred on:

Monday, July 24, 2017, at 4:25 a.m., at the Mac’s Convenience Store located at 2905 14 St. S.W.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at 3:30 a.m., at the 7-Eleven located at 146-920 36 St. N.E.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 3:35 a.m., at the Mac’s Convenience Store located at 2905 14 St. S.W.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 10:50 p.m., at the Mac’s Convenience Store located at 4100 Marlborough Dr. N.E.

In each of the robberies, investigators said the suspect entered the store with a weapon, jumped the counter and demanded the clerk open the cash register before ordering them to lie on the floor.

In a Thursday news release, police said the suspect “stomps on the clerk’s head or neck area multiple times before fleeing.”

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.