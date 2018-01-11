Extreme cold warning for parts of Saskatchewan

Another blast of arctic air has prompted Environment Canada to issue extreme cold warnings for parts of Saskatchewan.

The warnings are in place Thursday morning for central and northern parts of the province.

Environment Canada said temperature in the -30 range combined with winds of 10 to 20 km/h will result in wind chills below -40 during the morning.

At these values, frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes.

The extreme wind chills are expected to ease during the day before redeveloping Thursday evening in eastern Saskatchewan.

Southern Saskatchewan will see wind chill values in the -35 to -40 range.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

