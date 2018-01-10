Extreme cold warning issued for much of Alberta

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Wednesday afternoon for most of Alberta.

Extremely cold conditions will occur through the overnight.

“An arctic air mass returns Wednesday, plummeting temperatures in Alberta,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

Extreme cold warning issued for much of central Alberta including the City of Edmonton. Expecting temperatures near -30°C with wind chills below -40 in warned zone. #abroads #yegwx #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/eODEWxNxto — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 10, 2018

“Clear skies are expected with a cold, dense and dry arctic air for the next few nights,” he added.

Winds between 10 and 15 km/h will combine with cold temperatures to produce wind chill values of -40 or colder. Beyer expects the windchill in Edmonton to feel like anywhere between -30 C and -40 C.

The conditions are expected to last until this weekend.

The weather agency urges everyone to bundle up during such an extreme cold snap, saying frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.