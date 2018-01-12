Most of Saskatchewan remains under extreme cold warning

Most of Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says wind chill values of -40 to -45 are expected Friday morning across southern parts of the province.

The extreme cold will moderate during the day, but wind chill values near -40 are forecast to return over parts of eastern and southern Saskatchewan overnight.

In the north, a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected with frigid temperatures and light winds.

Temperatures in the north approaching extreme cold are expected to persist until Saturday.

Frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes at these extreme values.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

