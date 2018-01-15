Most of eastern Saskatchewan remain under extreme cold warning

An extreme cold warning remains in place for most of eastern Saskatchewan and some central regions but relief is on the way from the most recent cold snap.

Environment Canada says wind chill values of -40 or colder on Monday morning should end by midday as the last in a series of arctic high pressure centres tracks out of the province and into the Dakotas.

Temperatures in the mid -30s along with winds of 5 to 15 km/h will bring extreme wind chills of -40 or colder during the morning.

Frostbite can occur in under 10 minutes at these extreme values.

Environment Canada says milder air is on the way and wind chills should not reach warning levels overnight Monday.

Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days and could reach positive single digits on Thursday.

