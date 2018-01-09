Handsome, the dog found emaciated in Hope B.C., will soon be up for adoption

Handsome the dog is looking for his forever home.

Last month, the seven-year-old mastiff was discovered chained up outside a home in Hope, B.C. surrounded by ice and snow and living in a dog house with no insulation or bedding.

Officials said Handsome was starving when they found him, with sores on his paws and his teeth worn down right to the gums.

After he was rescued, a Good Samaritan stepped forward to help pay his veterinary costs.

BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever said the organization will be recommending charges against Handsome’s former owner.

The mastiff appeared on Global BC’s News at Noon on Tuesday, and appears to be on the road to recovery.

Since his rescue, he’s gained more than 20 pounds, but still has a long way to go.

Drever said Handsome is not quite ready to be adopted, but that they hope to find a new home for him once he fully recovers.

She said they want to make sure his next home will be “the best, because he deserves to be spoiled.”

Anyone interested in adopting Handsome can contact the BC SPCA.