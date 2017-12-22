BC SPCA rescue starving mastiff in Hope

The BC SPCA has rescued an emaciated mastiff in Hope that was found tethered on a heavy chain and surrounded by ice and snow.

“Handsome has pressure sores on his body,” said Shawn Eccles with the BC SPCA.

READ MORE: 3 people charged with animal cruelty in ‘Langley 66’ puppy mill seizure

“It’s indicated to us that as far as [the vet] can see, it looks like an issue of neglect.”

When vets took a look at Handsome, they rated him one on the body scale. It’s the worst score out of 9.

Officials say “Handsome” was starving when they found him, with sores on his paws and his teeth worn down right to the gums.

An investigation is currently taking place, and the BC SPCA says they will be likely recommending charges of animal cruelty against the owner.

“That is nowhere near healthy for any dog, let alone one who was left outside in extremely cold weather without access to adequate shelter,” read a release from the BC SPCA.

READ MORE: BC SPCA seize 20 dogs from Chilliwack breeder

Handsome’s medical care is expected to exceed $4,000.

“Can’t believe after all of this, he’s endured so much, still has this trust and faith in human beings,” Eccles said.