Good Samaritan to pay $4,000 medical bill for emaciated dog rescued in Hope, B.C.

A Good Samaritan has stepped forward to help pay the vet costs of an emaciated dog.

A mastiff named Handsome was found Wednesday at a home in Hope. He was chained up outside with nothing but a bucket of frozen water and a freezing doghouse to lay in.

Officials said Handsome was starving when they found him, with sores on his paws and his teeth worn down right to the gums.

Animal cruelty charges are being recommended against Handsome’s owner.

READ MORE: 3 people charged with animal cruelty in ‘Langley 66’ puppy mill seizure

Shawn Eccles of the BC SPCA said he “can’t believe after all of this, [Handsome has] endured so much, still has this trust and faith in human beings.”

That faith was rewarded when Langley businessman Kyle Chester offered to pay for Handsome’s medical bills, which are estimated to cost $4,000.

Chester said he was happy to help the dog and he hopes others consider giving money to those in need over the holidays.

“I’m hoping there’s an impact, whether it be someone gives some stranger a toonie, or a $5 bill, or gives them a gift card or whether it’s an animal that needs a donation in kind,” he said.

“People have to step up to the plate. We’re fairly privileged in this country. We should share our prosperity.”

— With files from Ria Renouf