‘Significant’ weather systems to bring rain, freezing temperatures to Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia, warning that two weather systems are set to hit the province later this week.

According to the statement, the systems will bring with them large amounts of rain followed by a “prolonged” period of freezing rain.

The first system has the potential to bring “significant” amounts of rain on Friday.

Environment Canada says it’s too early to predict rainfall amounts but the agency adds that it will continue to monitor the storm system as it develops.

The second system will bring with it freezing rain on Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a snow squall warning is still in effect for Inverness County.