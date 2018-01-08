2 injured after daytime shooting at Lawrence Square plaza in Toronto’s north end

Two men have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Lawrence Square plaza in north-end Toronto, officials say.

Toronto Paramedics said emergency crews were called to the mall, located at the northwest corner of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson told Global News a man was found at a nearby property. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with a single gunshot wound.

A while after the first patient was found, the spokesperson said a second man came to emergency crews and reported that he was injured in the incident. He was taken to hospital with undisclosed minor injuries.

Officers said the suspect(s) left the scene in a white four-door car.

SHOOTING:

Lawrence Square Plaza

-Reports of shooting inside the mall

-Multiple shots heard

-Officers en route#GO45751

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2018