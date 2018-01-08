Canada
January 8, 2018 11:23 am

Butane leak forces evacuation in east Saint John on Monday

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
A A

A section of Bayside Drive in east Saint John is shut down and businesses have been evacuated after a butane line ruptured on Monday morning.

According to the Saint John Police, the rupture happened at around 11 a.m. in a line that runs from the Canaport LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal to the Irving Oil Refinery.

As well, police say part of the causeway has been shut down and River Avenue has been evacuated.

Extra officers are being assigned to the location and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

More to come

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
butane
Butane line rupture
Canaport
hazardous materials
HAZMAT
Irving Oil refinery
New Brunswick
Saint John
Saint John police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News