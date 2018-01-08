Butane leak forces evacuation in east Saint John on Monday

A section of Bayside Drive in east Saint John is shut down and businesses have been evacuated after a butane line ruptured on Monday morning.

According to the Saint John Police, the rupture happened at around 11 a.m. in a line that runs from the Canaport LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal to the Irving Oil Refinery.

#SJFFs, Police and ANB are currently operating at a HazMat incident in the Bayside Dr. area. Parts of Bayside Dr. are closed as well as the causeway. #saintjohn Photo: Theresa King pic.twitter.com/velbyaYiRF — SJFFs (@IAFFLocal771) January 8, 2018

As well, police say part of the causeway has been shut down and River Avenue has been evacuated.

Extra officers are being assigned to the location and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

