January 7, 2018 1:13 pm

RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Burnaby

By News Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Shane MacKichan
A Burnaby home has been left peppered with bullet holes after what police are describing as a targeted drive-by shooting.

Burnaby RCMP says it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Griffiths Ave. and Halligan St.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none were hurt.

Witnesses say a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Mounties say a burned out vehicle located nearby at Royal Oak Ave. and Rumble St. is not connected to this shooting.

