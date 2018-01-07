Vancouver Police investigate Saturday night shooting

Vancouver Police say two young men in their early 20’s are in hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m., in a parking lot near East Kent Avenue and Borden Street, east of the Knight Street Bridge.

Police say the two suffered serious injuries.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There is currently no information about a suspect, or any possible motive.