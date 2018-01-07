Crime
January 7, 2018 1:50 am

Vancouver Police investigate Saturday night shooting

By News Anchor  CKNW
Global News
A A

Vancouver Police say two young men in their early 20’s are in hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m., in a parking lot near East Kent Avenue and Borden Street, east of the Knight Street Bridge.

Police say the two suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: 3 men taken into custody in connection with South Vancouver shooting, 2 released

Officers believe the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There is currently no information about a suspect, or any possible motive.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Shooting
Shooting in South Vancouver
South Vancouver shooting
Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver shooting
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News