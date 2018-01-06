Health
January 6, 2018 5:32 pm

PC brand Sweet Chipotle prepared mustard recalled due to potential glass fragments

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The recall affects 180 ml jars of PC brand Sweet Chipotle Prepared Mustard.

CFIA handout
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall warning for PC brand Sweet Chipotle prepared mustard, due to the possible presence of glass.

CFIA says the recall was triggered by Loblaw Companies Ltd., and affects 180 millilitre jars of the product which have been distributed nationally.

The agency says anyone who has the mustard in their home should either throw it out, or return it for a refund.

No injuries or illness have been reported from the glass.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, and says if any other products are recalled it will issue another warning.

