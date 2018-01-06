Narcotics stolen from Sobey’s pharmacy in downtown Halifax
Police are investigating a robbery involving narcotics taken from a Sobey’s pharmacy in downtown Halifax.
They say the robbery happened at 8:30 on Friday night at the Sobey’s location on Queen St. They say a man passed a note to a pharmacist demanding narcotics and then left the scene on foot.
Officers confirmed that no weapon was used or observed and no one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is being described as a male in his 20s, under 5’6″ tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery he was clean shaven and wearing a dark blue winter jacket with a hood up over his face.
Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
