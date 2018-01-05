Canada
January 5, 2018
Updated: January 5, 2018 3:34 pm

Toronto’s Moss Park armoury to be opened as winter respite site after city, community requests

The federal government says it will open the Moss Park armoury site in downtown Toronto as a 24-hour winter respite centre for two weeks while the city deals with record-breaking cold temperatures.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced the opening on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“The Government of Canada has accepted the request from Toronto and Ontario to temporarily make the Moss Park Armoury available as a 24/7 warming centre for two weeks. We’re all working together to keep people safe from the cold,” Goodale wrote.

It’s not clear when the armoury will open for community use.

Community advocates have been calling for the facility to be opened, saying increased capacity is needed.

On Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city was revisiting a Toronto city council vote that rejected a motion to open the Moss Park Armoury to the homeless last month, weeks before an extended cold snap gripped the city and dramatically increased demand for shelter spaces. An assistance request was subsequently relayed to the federal government by the province.

The City of Toronto opened two additional warming centres on Thursday at Metro Hall (55 John St.) and Regent Park Community Centre (402 Shuter St.) until the extreme cold weather warnings are ended.

