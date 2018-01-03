Canada
January 3, 2018 6:46 am
Updated: January 3, 2018 6:47 am

Mayor Tory to provide update on city’s homelessness services, shelter expansion plan

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Another night of frigid weather in Toronto has street workers concerned for the safety of the city's homeless. There are services available, but there is confusion over access – so the city's ombudsman is now investigating. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the current situation has meant local business leaders are banding together to help out.

A A

Toronto Mayor John Tory will provide an update today about the city’s homelessness services and shelter expansion plan.

This comes after complaints about the lack of adequate shelter for the homeless prompted both the city and its ombudsman to launch formal investigations.

Story continues below

As temperatures reached as low as minus-30 with the wind chill in recent days, advocates say they tried to find spots for homeless people in some of the city’s 62 shelters only to be told that they were completely full.

READ MORE: Toronto ombudsman investigating ‘confusion’ over shelter spaces, winter programs for homeless

The city has said there are still beds available for the homeless and blamed miscommunication for the confusion.

Paul Raftis, the city’s general manager of shelter support, says he has asked staff to review the intake process and communication — in particular the accuracy real-time information about shelter bed availability.

Raftis said he is working with city ombudsman Susan Opler on the situation.

READ MORE: Space available at shelters overnight, City of Toronto says

Opler says her office will begin an inquiry that will focus on the winter needs of the homeless and whether the city is providing services in a way that ensures people’s dignity, safety and comfort.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Toronto
John Tory
Mayor Tory
Ombudsman
Susan Opler
Toronto homeless
Toronto homeless shelters
Toronto Ombudsman
Toronto shelters
Toronto weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News