Toronto’s low temperatures break records as deep freeze continues

The extreme cold weather has begun to break records in the city of Toronto.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the temperature dropped to -23 C at Pearson Airport Friday morning, shattering the previous record set in 1959 of -20.6 C.

“Not only was the ambient temperature record breaking, but the wind chill was too,” Hull said.

“With a wind chill of -37.4 recorded earlier this morning, that’s the coldest it’s felt on this date since records began in 1938.”

The day’s low temperature is also the coldest it has been so far this winter.

The daytime high Friday will be -16 C with the temperature expected to drop to a low of -25 C overnight. With the windchill, it may feel like -36.

Saturday doesn’t get any better, with a daytime high of -17 C and a low of -23 C overnight.

The city opened another two new 24-hour warming centres in downtown Toronto before temperatures dropped significantly overnight. Metro Hall (55 John St.) and Regent Park Community Centre (402 Shuter St.) will open at 7 p.m. each night and will operate until the extreme cold weather warnings are ended.

Toronto is also looking to open up the Moss Park armoury to assist in keeping the city’s most vulnerable warm during this harsh winter. Mayor John Tory said Thursday that discussions about opening the Moss Park Armoury as a 24-hour winter respite centre until April 15 are continuing. City staff said an assistance request was relayed to the federal government by the province.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday for Toronto and most of Southern Ontario, which is expected to last until Saturday, possibly Sunday.

Meanwhile, the bitter cold is set to affect Eastern Canada as it deals with a severe weather system called bombogenesis, also referred to as a “bomb cyclone” or Nor’easter.

Hull explained that bombogenesis is a low-pressure system that falls 24 millibars within 24 hours, meaning things get intense very quickly. He said affected northeastern parts of the United States and Atlantic Canada could see over 30 centimetres of snow.

Those flying to or from those areas are encouraged to check the status of their flights.

Pearson airport tweeted Friday that winter weather in other cities is affecting flights today.

— With files from Maham Abedi and Nick Westoll

