West Kelowna home a ‘total loss’ following fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) has deemed a home that caught fire on Thursday afternoon a total loss.

Fire crews responded to the Westgate Village Mobile Home Park on Old Boucherie Road just after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and was threatening to spread to neighboring homes.

Four people were home at the time. One of them had to jump out the window to escape the burning structure.

With no municipal water service or fire hydrants in the mobile home park, fire crews were forced to bring in a tender from the Lakeview Heights Firehall to help save the neighboring homes.

An engine from the Rose Valley Firehall was also brought in. It allowed crews to stretch a supply-line from a hydrant on the nearby road.

With the severely compromised structure posing a significant collapse hazard to West Kelowna firefighters and neighboring residences, WKFR had to call in an excavator to tear down the remaining structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and because of the structural collapse, the investigation into its origin will be limited to witness statements, video and pictures.