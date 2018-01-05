Crime
January 5, 2018 1:27 pm

3 OPP officers injured in Aylmer after locating wanted man

By and 980 CFPL
File / OPP
A A

A Norfolk County man, 33, is facing a list of charges after an incident in which three OPP officers were hurt.

READ MORE: Charges laid after OPP cruiser sideswiped, officer injured along Hwy. 401

Elgin OPP report that officers from the Norfolk/Haldimand County Community Street Crime Unit found a wanted man in the parking lot of a business in Aylmer’s north end at roughly 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators allege the man first took off on foot and then pulled a weapon.

Three officers suffered minor injuries while bringing the suspect into custody. They were treated by paramedics on scene and in hospital, but were later released.

READ MORE: Officer dragged by fleeing suspects during London traffic stop: OPP

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • 4 counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon
  • Fail to comply with a probation order
  • Fail to comply with recognizance

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aylmer
haldimand
Norfolk County
officers injured
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Wanted Man
Wanted suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News