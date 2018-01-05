3 OPP officers injured in Aylmer after locating wanted man

A Norfolk County man, 33, is facing a list of charges after an incident in which three OPP officers were hurt.

Elgin OPP report that officers from the Norfolk/Haldimand County Community Street Crime Unit found a wanted man in the parking lot of a business in Aylmer’s north end at roughly 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators allege the man first took off on foot and then pulled a weapon.

Three officers suffered minor injuries while bringing the suspect into custody. They were treated by paramedics on scene and in hospital, but were later released.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man has been charged with the following: