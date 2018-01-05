Warsaw Arena and Bluestreak Records in Peterborough closed after water pipe bursts

While Bluestreak Records was closed on New Year’s Day, owner Tim Haines decided to visit his store do some work around 10:30 p.m. at night, only to discover water pouring down from the ceiling onto his valuable vinyl collection.

“If that had happened all night long till we opened the next day, I’d be sitting in a canoe talking to you,” said Haines.

Haines said that a pipe burst in the vacant unit next door, spilling onto the back corner of his business. Thousands of records got damaged, but people are helping Haines to try and salvage what they can.

As far as the money he lost…

“It would be tens of thousands of dollars for sure if it all sold eventually,” said Haines.

READ MORE: Another water main break in Peterborough leaves some residents without water

Peterborough Utilities says this type of water burst is not uncommon during freezing temperatures. Pipes in basements or on outside walls are most susceptible to the cold and it’s important to keep them well-heated.

“You can use pipe wrap or insulation on those pipes to be able to make sure that they are insulated to be able to keep the cold away from it. The best thing is to be able to make sure especially in these next couple of days where it’s going to be really cold, make sure you have ample heat within those areas,” said David Whitehouse, vice-president of customer corporate services for Peterborough Utilities.

READ MORE: ‘Water came gushing out’: Pipe breaks cause flooding problems across Calgary

Meanwhile in Warsaw on Thursday morning, crews were cleaning up at the Warsaw Arena after an upper floor exterior wall pipe burst.

Brian Millet, Douro-Dummer Township’s manager of recreation facilities, says the arena will likely be closed until Saturday while they deal with flood damage upstairs, in the lobby, dressing rooms, bathrooms and parking lot.

And while Haines has to deal with insurance companies and repairs, he said he is grateful to the people who have stepped up to help him.

“Wouldn’t have been possible without fans of the store and friends as well,” said Haines.