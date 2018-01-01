Another water main break in Peterborough leaves some residents without water

Crews with the Peterborough Utilities service have been working around the clock to repair several broken water mains that have burst across the city.

There were at least eight water main breaks in the city during the frigid month of December, including several within the last 42 hours, like a major break to the main trunk of water line on Ashburnham Drive.

Broken main on Ashburnham Dr., please use caution. -SL pic.twitter.com/ksW0VR1m3h — ptbo_utilities (@ptbo_utilities) December 31, 2017

Many families in the Kawartha Heights area woke up on New Year’s Day without water after a water main at the intersection of Applewood Crescent and Kawartha Heights Boulevard broke sometime overnight or in the early morning.

Hats off to @ptbo_utilities workers during this cold snap. They've been working around the clock repairing broken waterlines like this broken pipe at Kawartha Hts Blvd btwn Applewood Cres & Lansdowne St. That section of roadway remains closed. pic.twitter.com/Yn5z973m7D — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, utility crews were busy working around the clock to repair the main trunk of the water main that broke on Ashburnham Drive, just south of the Peterborough Utilities headquarters early Sunday morning.

The main trunk ruptured and spilled enough water to turn roadways into a slushy mess and drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews fixed the break.