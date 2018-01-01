Another water main break in Peterborough leaves some residents without water
Crews with the Peterborough Utilities service have been working around the clock to repair several broken water mains that have burst across the city.
There were at least eight water main breaks in the city during the frigid month of December, including several within the last 42 hours, like a major break to the main trunk of water line on Ashburnham Drive.
Many families in the Kawartha Heights area woke up on New Year’s Day without water after a water main at the intersection of Applewood Crescent and Kawartha Heights Boulevard broke sometime overnight or in the early morning.
Meanwhile, utility crews were busy working around the clock to repair the main trunk of the water main that broke on Ashburnham Drive, just south of the Peterborough Utilities headquarters early Sunday morning.
The main trunk ruptured and spilled enough water to turn roadways into a slushy mess and drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews fixed the break.
