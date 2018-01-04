Design school, named for Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, opens in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and wife Shannon were at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Richmond campus on Wednesday to open the new Wilson School of Design building.

The $36-million facility adds 140 full-time spots to the design program along with teaching studios and labs, a testing centre and gallery space. It will also have advanced technology like laser cutters and 3D printers.

“What was missing is having a design school that could train technical designers to match with this incredible industry that we have so that we can get people right out of school and right into working,” Chip Wilson said.

The facility will provide space for existing design programs, such as the bachelor of design in fashion and technology, bachelor of interior design, and continuing and professional education.

The building will also house the university’s product design and technical apparel design programs, which educate students in the development of performance, technical, medical and protective wear.

The Wilsons donated $8 million to the project; the remaining $28 million came from the province, Kwantlen and other donors.

