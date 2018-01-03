OPP investigating double fatality in Bluewater

Huron County OPP say foul play is not suspected after two elderly residents were found dead inside a home in Bluewater, Ont.

Officers were called to the home on Airport Line in Bluewater Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. to assist with a well-being check of the residents.

Ada Triebner, 83, and Grant Triebner, 90, both of Bluewater were pronounced dead at the residence by paramedics.

The Huron County OPP Crime Unit assisted with the incident.