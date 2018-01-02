Weekend snowmobile crashes in southwestern Ontario leave 2 men dead, one in hospital

It was a deadly long weekend for snowmobile riders in southwestern Ontario.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, 51-year-old Todd Smith of South West Oxford Township died in a crash east of Tillsonburg. Police say Smith was driving in a wooded area near Baseline Road. No other riders or snowmobiles were involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Overnight crash knocks out power to swath of southeast London

Earlier Sunday, a crash involving an ATV and a snowmobile on the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg killed a 32-year-old Brantford man and sent another man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the identities of the men, but say a 34-year-old Wallaceburg man remains in hospital.

READ MORE: ‘Balmy’ weekend temperatures to follow bitter cold in London

Officers are reminding snowmobile riders to stay alert and wear helmets while on the trails. They also say it is the responsibility of drivers to watch out for winter vehicles, such as snowmobiles, as many trails cross highways and roads.