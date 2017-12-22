Overnight crash knocks out power to swath of southeast London

Crews with London Hydro have earned themselves a spot on Santa’s nice list by restoring power to more than 2,500 customers on Friday morning after an overnight outage caused by a collision.

London police say the crash happened at Commissioners Road East at Leathorn Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. A hydro pole carrying a main line was struck. It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but officers told 980 CFPL that no serious injuries were reported.

Middlesex-London EMS told 980 CFPL they didn’t transport any patients to hospital for treatment.

Photos from a 980 CFPL listener show hydro lines laying on the roadway early Friday morning.

At its peak, the outage impacted more than 2,500 customers including the London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to 980 CFPL the facility was running on power from its generators and that essential services hadn’t been impacted.

Crews from London Hydro were able to restore power to most customers by shortly after 5 a.m., with the remainder coming back online just before 7 a.m.

London police say the crash remains under investigation. There’s no word at this time on whether charges are pending.