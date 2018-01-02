‘Balmy’ weekend temperatures to follow bitter cold in London

Most of the country rang in the New Year in frigid cold, and as London moves into the first week of 2018, there’s no signs of it letting up.

According to Environment Canada, the next few nights will bring wind chills that will drop the mercury to near -30 C for the Forest City.

“Tuesday night the temperature will fall near -18 C, -19 C,” said Weiqing Zhang meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“The actual temperature isn’t very cold, but strong winds are going to pickup, so combined with the cold air, the wind chill will probably be close to our warning criteria [for an extreme cold warning], which is -30 C,” she said.

By Wednesday, Zhang said there’s a system of warm air approaching that could give London a day of relief from the bitter cold.

“The bad news is on Thursday and Friday we are back to the extreme cold. Also for London, there is potential that significant snow squalls will develop on those days. It’s a similar situation for both days, bad weather and cold, and there could be snowfall accumulation of more than 20 cm Thursday and Friday,” said Zhang.

Zhang says thanks to a system moving in from the American south west, the weekend is going to be much warmer. Saturday temperatures are set to rise to a high of -9 C, but adds things really start to heat-up come Sunday.

“The interesting days are going to be Sunday and Monday when warm air associated with that U.S. system will raise temperatures dramatically. On Sunday and Monday temperatures could rise to near zero,” said Zhang.

The forecast is calling for a high of -4 C on Sunday, and a high of -1 C on Monday.

Unfortunately, that’s not the end of London’s weather woes.

“After the system moves away from the area, probably by Tuesday, we’ll be back to the cold air. It’s like a cycle,” said Zhang.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has identified record-breaking temperatures in four Canadian provinces on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Temperatures in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan plummeted to an all-time low on New Year’s Eve, while Ontario and Quebec experienced historic overnight low temperatures on New Year’s Day.

The coldest new record low-temperature was in La Grande Rivière, Que., where the mercury dropped to -48.2 C early Monday.