Guelph bracing for weekend cold snap

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is advising residents to take extra precaution with bitterly cold temperatures expected from Thursday to Sunday.

Environment Canada has already issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario ahead of the cold snap.

“Extreme cold warning criteria of -30 is expected to be in many places Thursday night into Friday, and again Friday night into Saturday,” the weather office said in a statement.

Public Health said these conditions increase the risk of frostbite, which can cause permanent damage and in severe cases can result in amputation.

There is also the risk of hypothermia in prolonged exposure to extreme cold, officials said.

“Temperatures are going to be extremely low and vulnerable family members including infants and the elderly could be at risk,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Public Health is also asking residents to check in with vulnerable family members and neighbours when it’s very cold to make sure they are safe.

The cold snap should end by Sunday, according to Environment Canada.