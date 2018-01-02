Canada
January 2, 2018 2:30 pm

Freezing conditions continue in Guelph this week

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Forecasted highs in Guelph this week are only expected to be between -11 C and -17 C, according Environment Canada

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A A

It doesn’t look like Jack Frost will be letting up any time soon in Guelph and Waterloo region as frigid conditions are expected to last through the week.

Story continues below

Environment Canada is forecasting highs ranging from -11 C to -17 C before wind chill.

With a southwest wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, Wednesday will feel like -29 C with the wind chill.

READ MORE: Niagara Falls’ breathtaking winter views are the upside of this extreme cold

“This Arctic air mass is not just affecting southern Ontario. In fact, much of Canada is seeing temperatures some 10 to 20 degrees below average,” said Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

He does say we can still expect a “January thaw” to happen later this month.

READ MORE: Polar bear dips: Canada’s bravest ring in the new year with an icy swim

Environment Canada has also identified record-breaking temperatures in four Canadian provinces on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Alberta and Saskatchewan saw an all-time low on Dec. 31, while Ontario and Quebec broke their respective records for lowest temperature on New Year’s Day.

The coldest new record low-temperature was in La Grande Rivière, Que., where the mercury dropped to -48.2 C early Monday.

– With files from Jaclyn Carbone 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Environment Canada Guelph
Guelph
Guelph temperature
Guelph weather
Guelph winter
Waterloo
Waterloo weather
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News