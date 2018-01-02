Freezing conditions continue in Guelph this week

It doesn’t look like Jack Frost will be letting up any time soon in Guelph and Waterloo region as frigid conditions are expected to last through the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs ranging from -11 C to -17 C before wind chill.

With a southwest wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, Wednesday will feel like -29 C with the wind chill.

“This Arctic air mass is not just affecting southern Ontario. In fact, much of Canada is seeing temperatures some 10 to 20 degrees below average,” said Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

He does say we can still expect a “January thaw” to happen later this month.

Environment Canada has also identified record-breaking temperatures in four Canadian provinces on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Alberta and Saskatchewan saw an all-time low on Dec. 31, while Ontario and Quebec broke their respective records for lowest temperature on New Year’s Day.

The coldest new record low-temperature was in La Grande Rivière, Que., where the mercury dropped to -48.2 C early Monday.

– With files from Jaclyn Carbone