Four Londoners luck out in Lotto Max draw

The winners have been announced for the most recent Ontario Lotto Max draw.

Michael Granger won $500,000 on Dec. 22. He purchased his ticket at Daisy Mart on Huron Street.

A group of two, Jennifer De Sousa Amaral and Nuno Amaral, won the same amount. Their winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Meadowgate Boulevard.

Yolanda Hernandez had a smaller win, with her earnings just shy of $250,000. Her ticket was purchased in Windsor.

Since its launch in 2009, the Ontario Lotto Max has issued over $4 billion in prizes to winners from across the province.