2 men charged in Toronto dispensary raid: police

Two men are facing multiple charges after police raided a marijuana dispensary in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they searched the Georgia Peach Dispensary at around 6:30 p.m., and seized close to seven kilograms of loose marijuana as well as quantities of pre-rolled joints, edibles and other drug products.

Police said they also seized over $4,000.

Vincent Kirkham, 49, of Mount Hope, and 24-year-old Ryan Cummings, of Toronto, were arrested.

Both were charged with three counts of drug possession, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are due to appear in a Toronto court on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

—With files from The Canadian Press