Crime
December 13, 2017 4:44 pm

Police raid marijuana dispensary in Toronto, 7 people face charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

Members of the media gather outside the Eden Medicinal Society located at 760 Queen St. W. on May 26, 2016.

Enzo Arimini/Global News
A A

Toronto police have charged seven people after raiding a marijuana dispensary.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Eden on Queen St. W. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Majority of charges laid in Canada’s largest marijuana dispensary raid will not go to trial

They say they seized various forms of marijuana along with more than $3,000 in cash.

The charges include possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All seven people charged were expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
dispensary raid toronto
eden dispensary
Marijuana Dispensary
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News