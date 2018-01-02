Peterborough, Lindsay hospitals celebrate first babies of 2018

Rebecca Green of Lindsay, Ont, calls her New Year’s Day newnborn a miracle baby.

Green has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects her connective tissues.

“I always wanted to be a mom,” said Green.

She wasn’t expecting her first baby until Jan. 11. However, she received a New Year’s Day surprise when her boy was delivered at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay around 6:15 p.m.

Named Emrys, he weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces. Emrys, derived from Celtic/Welsh, means “immortal.”

“I know he’s not immortal, but I didn’t think I could have children, so it seems appropriate,” Rebecca said.

Emrys’ middle name is Gustav, a variation of Rebecca’s late father’s name.

Meanwhile, in Peterborough, the first baby of 2018 born at Peterborough Regional Health Centre was delivered with a little outside assistance.

Sabina Perez and Chris Curwin of Port Hope welcomed Ivory Kathaleen Curwin into the world around 10:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Their first child weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

“The couple arrived at PRHC at about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, and Ivory came along just a few hours later, delivered with the support of a midwife,” said Michelene Ough, PRHC’s director of communications.

Ough said Curwin, a native of Peterborough, chose to deliver at PRHC and that the experience was “an extremely positive one” for them.

The family of three returned home to Port Hope the same day.